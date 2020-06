The Taoiseach is urging the EU Commission to change its guidelines for the distribution of Coronavirus support funds.

Under current plans Ireland will get just 3 billion of the 750 billion euro COVID recovery fund announced last week.

This calculation is largely based on the fact that Ireland is one of the wealthier member states.

However, Leo Varadkar told the Dail today that this doesn't reflect the impact of Covid-19 on the Irish economy............