Six more Covid 19 deaths reported

A further 6 people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic.

5 new cases have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 1726, while the number of confirmed cases is 25,396.

No new cases have been reported in Donegal, where the total remains 464.

92 percent of all coronavirus cases up to June 21st are estimated to have recovered.

Earlier, it was confirmed that one more person has died as a result of Covid 19 in the North, bringing the death toll there to 547.

Two new cases have been reported, with the total number of cases north of the border now standing at 4,873.