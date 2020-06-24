Players back on pitches with new rules for games

With Club Championship football expected to be played in August and September, Donegal GAA has confirmed that despite all the disruption with games the three new rules will be part of the championships.

The three rules relate to kick out's, the advanced mark and the sin bin.

Inter county players have already played under the rules during the National League and these will come into play for the first time in Donegal Club league and championship games this summer.

Players all the across the county are back on pitches for the first time since the Covid pandemic as from today and although it is still to be confirmed, the first of the games in Donegal are expected to be played on the weekend of the 18th/19th July.