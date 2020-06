The head of the HSE says nearly 1 in 10 people in the Republic have now been tested for Covid 19.

Almost 405 thousand tests have been carried out so far - more than 28 thousand of them have been positive.

Meanwhile, the HSE is finalising plans to release a new app aimed at helping with contact tracing.

New research from the University of Limerick shows 82 per cent of people would be willing to download it.

Dr. Jim Buckley from UL says people have some concerns: