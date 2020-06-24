Leading salon chain to charge extra for “colour detox”

A leading chain of hair salons is going to charge customers more to undo the damage caused during lockdown.
Peter Mark's salons are due to re-open on Monday along with hairdressers and barbers across the country.
It says customers may be charged an extra 60 euro for a "colour detox" if they dyed their hair at home over the last few months.
There may also be a 45 euro charge for clients whose hair colour has faded since their last appointment.
Margaret O'Rourke Doherty, CEO of the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation, says the added costs are justified: