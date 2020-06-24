Donegal Rape Crisis centre report spike in calls

The Donegal Rape Crisis centre is reporting a surge in calls over the last few weeks and has stated that a funding injection from Government is needed to cope with the demand.

Yesterday alone saw four crisis referrals by the local centre.

The Covid-19 lockdown has been cited as a catalyst for the spike in calls with victims said to be in a more vulnerable position due to isolation.

Marina Porter, Manager of the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre says the organisation relies heavily on fundraising to keep services afloat but due to the pandemic they were unable to receive donations in the usual way: