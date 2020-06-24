Cllr Gary Doherty takes the helm of the Lifford-Stranorlar MD

Councillor Gary Doherty has today been elected the new Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District following the AGM at County House in Lifford today.

Cllr Doherty succeeds Indeoendent Cllr Frank McBrearty in the Chair, Fianna Fáil Cllr Gerry Crawford was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Doherty says the coming year may present unprecedented challenges as a result of the Covid crisis, but he wants to progress projects such as the Riverine Project, flood defence schemes, various housing capital projects and Town and Village Renewal schemes.