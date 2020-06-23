Thousands hit by major water outage in south Inishowen

Thousands of homes and businesses are said to be without water in south Inishowen following a major pipe burst to the main supply which serves the area.

The burst happened on the line near the fire station in Buncrana however it's affecting Burnfoot, Bridgend, Burt and Newtowncunningham areas.

Irish Water crews are to carry out repair works this morning but due to the severity of the burst its expected the majority of properties will remain without water for much of the day.

Local Cllr Jack Murray has more details on the situation: