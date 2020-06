Leo Varadkar has said there's no Plan B if a programme for government isn't passed this week.

Members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens will continue to cast votes today ahead of the results being announced on Friday.

If they're approved, Micheál Martin will be elected as Taoiseach on Saturday.

But Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has admitted there isn't a back up plan: