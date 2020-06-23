People opting for extended ‘staycations’ in Donegal

Donegal Hoteliers are reporting an increase in extended bookings for the months ahead.

Hotels and guesthouses are due to reopen next Monday with all the HSE and Government guidelines being adhered to.

It's understood that many people are opting to stay for longer periods in hotels in the county to maximise the 'staycation' experience.

There are also calls on the Government to provide a 500 euro voucher to people to further encourage holidaying at home and to kick start the tourism industry.

Claire O'Reilly, Owner of the Nesbitt Arms in Ardara thinks it's a no-brainer: