A senior consultant has called for money from the National Treatment Purchase Fund to be diverted to Letterkenny University Hospital to allow the restart of elective surgery.

Mr Michael Sugrue, a Breast Surgeon at the hospital, says he and his colleagues are willing to work extra hours in order to tackle the backlog, but government support is necessary.

He's praised all staff at the hospital for their handling of the Covid-19 crisis, and says it's time to move on.......