Minister backs “Deliver change on drink deliveries” campaign

ealth Minister has committed to support a national campaign started by the Alcohol Forum in Donegal in conjunction with the ICAAN.

The "Deliver change on drink deliveries" campaign is calling for the closing of loopholes in alcohol delivery services and to bring forward legislation allowing for greater clarity on point of sale, age verification and legal hours.

It comes after latest figures revealed a 15% increase in online sales of alcohol during the pandemic.

Minister Simon Harris was responding in recent days to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who has described the latest stats as horrific: