Gardaí in Milford are investigating a break-in at a house in the Dunfanaghy area.

Sometime between 4pm on Saturday afternoon June 13th and 4pm on June 15th, its believed entry was gained to the unoccupied house in Marble Hill through an unsecured window.

It's reported that a number of rooms appeared to have been disturbed however, nothing was taken.

Anyone who has any information or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time is asked to contact Gardai in Milford on 074-9153060.