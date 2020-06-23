McKenna is Covid clear in latest test

Tyrone's Conor McKenna has tested negative for Covid-19 just three days after previously returning a positive test.

The Essendon player tested positive last weekend, which saw his side's game with Melbourne postponed on Sunday and two other games rescheduled.

After the positive test, the AFL also announced that they were restricting the amount of contact training sessions that teams can do.

The 24-year-old was heavily criticised for the positive result but Essedon are now looking into the possibility that McKenna's positive test was in fact a false positive.

He is still expected to remain in self-isolation until the 4th of July.