June 23rd marks the first anniversary of the death of Manus Kelly.

The three in a row Donegal International Rally winner was killed in a rally accident on the Fanad Stage during last years event.

Tributes have being posted online through the day as friends and fans shared their memories.

Manus wanted to be champion of Donegal just like his hero, two time Donegal winner James Cullen.

James has been speaking with Highland's Oisin Kelly...