Improvement works begin on Strabane Canal and The Gribben

Work has begun to improve Strabane Canal and The Gribben.

It's part of the Rivers Project, a rural co-operation project involving a partnership between the Loughs Agency, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Donegal Local Development Company and Causeway Coast and Glens Council, as well as partners in Latvia and Estonia.

The £225,000 project aims to improve facilities for both land and water users at the Council-owned Strabane Canal and the Loughs Agency-managed Gribben Quay site.

The work at the Canal will entail extensive resurfacing of the 1.2km towpath from Greenlaw Road to the Foyle, fencing improvements, and new signage and seating.

While at The Gribben, plans include improved camping facilities, new signage and seating.

Welcoming the commencement of the works, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney said this was very welcome news for the people of Strabane and wider area. He said once complete, it will make the Strabane Canal area and The Gribben much safer and accessible to the public.

The works are expected to last for an estimated 12 weeks and the public are advised that there will be no access to the site while works are ongoing.