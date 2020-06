Councillor Donal Coyle has been announced as the new Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

The Fianna Fail Councillor takes over from Independent Councillor John O'Donnell.

Meanwhile, Councillor Liam Blaney has been elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

Looking to the year ahead, Councillor Coyle is urging people to support local businesses following a challenging year: