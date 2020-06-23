Despite heavy rain water supply schemes in Donegal face demand issues

Irish Water say they are continuing to monitor a number of water supplies in Donegal as despite heavy rainfall, water supply schemes still face demand issues.

Water supplies in Lettermacward and Rathmullen are currently in drought with three other schemes in potential drought status including Letterkenny, Lough Mourne and Rosses Regional - Crolly.

Since the start of the Water Conservation Order on June 8th, the number of schemes in drought around the country has increased.

Irish Water Waste Water Lead for Donegal, Paul Killcoyne is urging consumers to be mindful of water usage at this time: