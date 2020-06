The number of children and young adults contracting Covid-19 is raising concern among the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Of 202 cases diagnosed in the past two weeks, 76 were in people aged under 35, including 16 involving children under 14 years of age.

Two more people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,717, while four new cases have been confirmed.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn, says we can expect further cases of the virus among children: