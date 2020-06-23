Car stolen and set alight in Inishowen overnight

A car has been stolen and set alight in the Moville area overnight.

The White Megane was stolen (151 DL) from Bath Terrace at around 11pm.

The car was discovered on fire a short time later near a local national school.

The fire brigade attended the scene but the car was destroyed.

Garda in Buncrana are investigating the incident with Sgt Charlene Anderson appealing to anyone with information to come forward:

Anyone who may have witnessed the theft of the car at Bath Terrace at around 11pm last night or witnessed the act of criminal damage shortly before 11.30pm last night at Rooskey, Whitecastle are being urged to contact Gardai.

If anyone was on the stretch of road between the two locations and observed the car or if they had dash cam footage, Gardai would are asking them them to come forward.

Gardaí in Buncrana may be contacted on 074-9320540 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111