2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5K entry rises to 550

The 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5K looks set to be the most successful yet, with 550 entered to take part.

The annual fundraiser, which has been fixed for Sunday, August 23rd at 11 am, has attracted huge interest in recent weeks, according to race organiser, Grace Boyle.

“Two weeks ago, we had 218 online entries. As of Monday, we have 550 registered. So, we are really happy with the numbers,” she said.

“As we continue on the roadmap to easing Covid-19 restrictions, we hope that we can run a race on the day from the Finn Valley Centre, while there is also the option of people running the 5K on the day in a virtual capacity.”

The first 700 who register will get a top-quality technical T-shirt and a pink Women in Sport 2020 head scarf, while those who enter online will have their T-shirt and head scarf posted to them for a total cost of €13. Registrations will also be taken at the Finn Valley Centre when it reopens on Monday, June 20th, with the fee being €10.

“Every cent of the €10 entry fee will go to the Brid Carr Fund which was set up in memory of the late Brid Carr to fund ovarian cancer research. With still two months to goo race day, we are on target for a record entry. When we offered the virtual option, we’ve had entries from all parts of the county which has been hugely uplifting,” Grace commented.

To register online, log on to

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/rundonegal-womens-5k-2020-tickets-91854484235

To make a donation to the Brid Carr Fund, log on to

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bridcarrfund