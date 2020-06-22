Water outages expected with repair works in south Inishowen

Essential leak repair works on water mains in South Inishowen will lead to water outages today.

Irish Water say supply will be impacted for the day as a result of essential water main repair works.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are advising customers in South Inishowen that their water supply may be impacted as a result of essential water main repair works taking place today from 8am to 6pm.

The works will affect customers in Fahan, Cristlamore, Inch, Burnfoot, Bridgend, Newtown Moyle, Whin Hill, Burt and surrounding areas.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 6pm this evening but some customers’ supply may take a further two to three hours while water returns to the network.

The essential repair is being undertaken in response to planned leak detection works undertaken in the area and will prevent the loss of a significant volume of drinking water through leaking pipes.

Updates can be found on the water supply and services section of the website water.ie