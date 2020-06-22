Uproar over unauthorized diffing events in Letterkenny

Gardai have been praised for diffusing a number of unauthorized diffing events and unruly behaviour in Letterkenny over the weekend.

Hundreds of people are said to have congregated in the Bonagee area on Saturday and Sunday night, while traffic was frequently at a standstill in the town centre.

There was a big increase in checkpoints in and around Letterkenny while Gardai also had to close the Pearse road for a time to alleviate the traffic backlog.

The apparent lack of social distancing and travel restrictions potentially broken has led to major concern locally.

Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee and local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says this type of activity during a pandemic is completely unacceptable: