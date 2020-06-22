Stark warning issued to Government over future of restaurants

The lobby group for restaurant owners says half of them will go out of business if they don't get a 1.8 million euro bailout.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland's commissioned a report on the hit to the sector from the pandemic lockdown -- and a future of social distancing.

It's asking the state to cut the Vat rate, waive local authority rates and other charges, pay part or all of their rents, and continue to subsidise staff pay for up to two years.

Economist Jim Power, who's written the report, says it's a big ask -- but the wipeout will cost more in the long term.