Local leagues in Donegal set to meet on soccer return

The three soccer leagues in Donegal will meet tonight to discuss finishing their seasons.

The Ulster Senior League, The Donegal Junior League and The Inishowen League will meet to draw out a plan as to what their next steps will be.

The Donegal and Inishowen League want to finish their current campaigns but the USL still have to confirm as it is dependent on a number of factors which need to be tied down.

In the wake of speeding up the country’s emergence from lockdown, and a possible return of the League of Ireland on July 31st, local football could be back in early August.