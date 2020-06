The Gaelic Players Association want the GAA to scrap the Provincial Football Championships this season.

The GPA has called for a straight knockout format with an open draw in order to complete the Championship before the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, 17 percent of players that responded to the survey admitted they may not return to play because it's not safe to do so.

Inter-county training can resume on the 14th of September, club players can return to pitches from this Wednesday