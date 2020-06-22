Gardai warn of latest smishing scam

Gardai in conjunction with Bank of Ireland are warning people of a smishing scam doing the rounds.

Its believed people are being contacted by a text message, which appears to come from a bank, claiming the customer’s card has been skimmed and subsequently deactivated.

The person is then prompted to follow a link to a false Bank of Ireland website to obtain a new card.

The fake site asks the person to cut their bank card in a specific way, send it by post to the specified address and to submit their card number, PIN and phone number.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is urging people to never click on a link in an unsolicited text, never disclose personal data and advises that a financial institution will never request a customer to return a card to the bank in such circumstances.