Donegal set to benefit from €4M Stimulus Package

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has said a €4 million Government support package to mitigate against Brexit and other challenges will bring a new dimension to the county’s business and enterprise and help maintain competitiveness.

Two projects in Donegal are benefitting from €4m funding.

Donegal County Council secured funding of €3.7m to establish the Alpha Innovation Centre - a low carbon enterprise campus in Letterkenny’s Enterprise Quarter, offering a high-tech workspace hub.

ERNACT, based out of the CoLab in LYIT, secures €348,504 funding to drive SMEs connection to disruptive technology like Internet of Things, 3D printing, robotics, virtual and augmented reality.

Minister Joe McHugh says these projects will be much needed in confidence building for Donegal: