Donegal County Council has today launched its new eParking Service.

The initiative will provide cashless methods to pay for parking via a smartphone APP and website.

It will operate in Ballybofey, Buncrana, Bundoran, Donegal Town and Letterkenny where pay and display is currently in operation.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Rena Donaghey explains how it works: