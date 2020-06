Fianna Fail Cllr Donal Coyle is set to be put forward for the position of Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District this week.

The Letterkenny MD’s Annual General Meeting is getting underway tomorrow morning at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

If elected, Cllr Coyle will take over from out-going Cathaoirleach, Cllr John O’ Donnell in the role.