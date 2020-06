The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit have seized a car after it was discovered the driver had been disqualified from driving.

The vehicle was stopped on the main Letterkenny to Derry Road over the weekend as Gardai were keen to speak with the driver in relation to their manner of driving.

It then emerged that the motorist was disqualified from driving and the tax on the vehicle had expired in January, 2020.

The car was detained and Court proceedings are due to follow.