Two teens arrested on suspicion of arson in Derry

Police in Derry investigating a fire at vacant premises on the outskirts of the city last night (Saturday 20th June) are appealing for witnesses and information.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service reported the blaze at a former school in Gransha Park to police just before 11 o'clock last night.

The blaze is being treated as arson, and a male aged 17, and a female, also aged 17, have since been arrested on suspicion of arson and they both remain in custody this afternoon.

Chief inspector Jonny Hunter said: "I am appealing to anyone who has information about this fire to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2117 of 20/06/20."

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/