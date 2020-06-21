Remembering Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly

Manus Kelly enjoyed incredible success as one of the finest rally drivers Donegal motorsport has ever seen. Manus’ life came to a premature end on the 23rd of June 2019 when his car left the road as he was competing in the Donegal International Rally.

One year on from the tragic accident, ‘Remembering Mandy’, charts Manus’ achievements in the rally car as figures from motorsport, GAA and politics reflect on their time shared with the three-time Donegal International Rally champion.

This programme was produced and presented by Miriam Fitzsimons for Highland Radio Sport. A special thanks to the Kelly family, to Manus’ co-driver Donall Barrett and to all who contributed to the programme.