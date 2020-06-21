Funeral of Detective Garda Horkan heard how he was nature’s gentleman

The funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan has heard how he was one of nature's gentlemen - and that his death spread a story of tragedy and sadness right across the country.

The 49 year old is being remembered after he was shot dead in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday night.

Hundreds of Gardai performed a guard of honour from his home in Charlestown, Co. Mayo to St. James' Church ahead of the service.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, attendance was limited - but friends and neighbours have gathered at the local GAA club to watch the funeral on a screen.

Monsignor Tommy Johnston, parish priest of Charlestown, led the mass: