Dylan Browne McMonagle picked up his second victory of the season on Saturday afternoon.

He rode 20/1 Capel at Dawn to victory for trainer Joseph O'Brien in the 3:45 at Naas.

McMonagle raced well and challenged the leaders with two furlongs to go before crossing the line three and a half lengths ahead of second placed Cobb and Co.

It was the Letterkenny natives first win since racing resumed in Ireland.