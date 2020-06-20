Major changes to Covid-19 restrictions from June 29th

Leo Varadkar has said the government won't be afraid to reintroduce Coronavirus restrictions if there's a second wave of the virus.

It comes after major changes to the exit pathway with most of normal life able to resume from June 29th.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and barbers will be among those allowed to re-open early.

While indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings with no more than 200 people will be allowed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said everything is ahead of schedule, but that doesn't mean it's guaranteed to go ahead: