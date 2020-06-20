LYIT allocated 308 free places on Springboard Plus courses

Letterkenny Institute of Technology has been allocated 308 free places on Springboard Plus courses.

The programme provides free higher education courses in areas of identified skills needs to unemployed people, those previously self-employed, and those returning to work.

The Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD, has launched a new suite of courses under Springboard+ 2020.

LYIT is delighted to receive the news that 308 free course places have been afforded to the Institute across various different disciplines. Springboard+ provides free higher education courses in areas of

identified skills needs to unemployed people, those previously self-employed, and those returning to

work. Even those who are in employment can now avail of the Springboard+ initiative.

For employed participants, NFQ Level 6 courses are free, whilst participants on NFQ Level 7 – 9 courses are required to contribute just 10% of the fee and the Government will fund the remainder.

The courses approved at LYIT range from Certificate to Postgraduate Diplomas. They include disciplines such as: Mainframe Technologies; conversion courses into Computing; Cloud Technology; Digital Healthcare; Cybersecurity; Data Centre Management; Contemporary Software

Development; Emerging Information Technology; Culinary Skills; Food & Beverage Operations; Management & Leadership, User Experience Design and Applied Innovation.

Speaking about the Springboard+ initiative, John Andy Bonar, Head of Development at LYIT, outlines, “We’re delighted to be able to make these 308 Springboard+ free places available to eligible participants. This brings to over 1,500 the number of free Springboard places made available by

LYIT over the last 10 years with 90% of graduates successfully gaining employment as a result.”

LYIT's Springboard+ flexibly delivered programmes have been specially designed in association with regional employers to reflect skills and qualifications currently in demand in the North West region and nationally.

This welcomed development also signals LYIT's continuing support for creating Lifelong Learning opportunities for the community across the North West region.

Dr. Nigel McKelvey is Head of Flexible and Online Learning at LYIT. He says the Springboard Plus programme is designed to meet needs in the jobs market.

More information can be found at www.lyit.ie or www.springboardcourses.ie.