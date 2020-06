The GAA is to spend this weekend reviewing its plans for a return of activity.

It follows the Government announcement that contact sports can resume a phase early on June 29th

The GAA's Safe Return to Gaelic Games document, released in early June, precluded collective training from taking place until July 20th

They've also welcomed news of the Government's 70-million euro relief fund for Irish sport.

40-million of that will be collectively made available to the FAI, the GAA, and the IRFU.