Donegal Junior League to meet on Monday to discuss resuming the season

The Donegal Junior League are set to meet on Monday night to review the latest announcements by the FAI and to plan the return of their leagues.

The leagues have been suspended since March 8th following the shutdown of all sport in Ireland due to the coronavirus.

Secretary for the league Jimmy Haughey will make contact with the clubs following the outcome of Mondays meeting.

Clubs had previously shown a desired to complete the season whenever it was safe to do so as shown in a survey carried out by the league.