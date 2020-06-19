Three men wanted over ‘vicious’ aggravated burglary

Three men are wanted in connection with an overnight aggravated burglary at a flat on Main Street Dungiven.

The male occupant sustained head and facial injuries during the incident.

It was reported that shortly before midnight last night three men, armed with a hammer and other weapons, forced entry to an upstairs flat and attacked the male occupant as he lay in bed.

The occupant was struck around the head, body and legs a number of times and required hospital treatment following the attack for his injuries.

The attackers were described as white males in their mid-20’s with local accents and all three had their faces covered with scarves.

Police are treating the incident at this time as a racially motivated hate crime.

In a statement Detective Inspector Peter McKenna described the incident as a vicious attack on a defenceless man in his own home and he is appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the attack and has dash-cam footage of Main Street, or anyone with any information to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101.