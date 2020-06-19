Police in Derry urge couple to make contact

Police in Derry are appealing for a couple to make contact with them.

27 year old Martin and 25 year old Charlene Collins were last seen together in the O'Connor Court Area of Derry at around half nine on Tuesday the ninth of June

They were with their infant son, aged 23 months, and their daughter, aged 11 months, but it is believed the children may currently be in the care of a female relative.

They were sighted with her in the Northern Mall in Belfast on Friday 12 June and then again later that date boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.