The number of people on the waiting list for driving tests is said to have skyrocketed with over 1,500 waiting in Donegal.

Nationally, the figures show that there are over 55,000 people waiting for a driving test across the 49 testing centres in the country.

It has led to calls for more clarity as to how driving lessons and driving tests can be reintroduced in a safe manner.

Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn is urging the Transport Minister to publish plans for the return of driving tests: