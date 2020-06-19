Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Omagh

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Omagh.

The 34 year old was arrested as part of an investigation into a serious sexual assault of a woman in the town on Sunday 13th October 2019,

In a statement, Detective Inspector Leah Crothers from PSNI Public Protection Branch said the man has been taken into police custody where he is assisting us with their enquiries.

The investigation into the attack of a young woman, aged in her 20's, in the Gallows Hill area of Omagh last October is ongoing, and police are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has information which may help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101.