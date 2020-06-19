Concern locally over Summer Provision programme

It's been claimed that not all children are being treated equally under a summer education plan announced by the Government.

The Summer Provision programme is normally available to children with special needs; however this year it will open to children with behavioural problems and those with intellectual disabilities.

But second level students with Down Syndrome have been excluded from the programme.

PRO for the Donegal Downs Syndrome Association Gina Grant says not only that, there's major confusion among parents and teachers as to how the programme will be put into practice: