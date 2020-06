Joe Duffy will be returning to the Octogan in July.

Duffy will be part of UFC Fight Night 173 in Abu Dhabi and will meet Spain's Joel Alvarez who has won 16 of his 18 fights.

Irish Joe also has 16 wins with 4 losses, two of those defeats came his last two fights in the UFC and he hasn't featured since March of last year.

The fight will be part of the preliminary bouts on the July 18th event on Yas Island.