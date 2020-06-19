Health Minister to contact HSE over Donegal’s equipment loss

The Health Minister is to contact the HSE directly to ensure that there is no interruption to the supply of PPE and other equipment to Donegal following Monday's fire in Letterkenny.

A large number of supplies were destroyed in a HSE storage building close to Watson Hire.

The HSE has stated this that contingency plans are in place and deliveries will continue as normal.

But speaking in the Dail last night, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the Department of Health too has a role to play to ensure that the supply is replaced and maintained:

Responding, Minister Simon Harris says he will make contact with the HSE to ensure the equipment is replaced in full: