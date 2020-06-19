Doherty criticises draft programme for government

Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has hit out at the programme's commitment to cut the USC surcharge for self-employed earning in excess of €100,000 a year.

He says promising a €125 million tax cut for the wealthy at a time of economic crisis laid bare the priorities of the Programme for Government negotiated by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Deputy Doherty says behind the vague promises it is clear that the priorities of this Programme for Government are not in health, housing, childcare and our public services.

He cnocluded “This is not the change that people voted for. It is instead a return to type for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, prioritising the wants of the wealthy above the needs of workers and families".