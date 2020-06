A man in his 40s and his teenage son have died in a drowning incident near Kilmacrenan.

They were holidaying in the area and went fishing in Lough Keel yesterday.

But they got into difficulty and their bodies were recovered from the lake last night.

Another teenage boy - from the same family - was rescued and is being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny MD and local councillor John O'Donnell says the area's in shock: