Championship format for Donegal Ladies confirmed

The LGFA have confirmed the formats for the 2020 Ladies Football Championships.

The 2020 Senior Championship will be contested by 12 counties including Donegal – with four groups of three teams each set to battle it out in the round-robin stages.

The draws will take place on Tuesday evening, June 30.

The top team in each group will progress straight through to the All-Ireland Championship semi-finals.

The 2019 semi-finalists, namely Champions Dublin, runners-up Galway, and Cork and Mayo, will be seeded and placed in separate round-robin groups.

An open draw will then determine who will join those four teams in the various pools.

It is envisaged that each Championship will be played off over seven weekends, with a two-week break between the conclusion of the group phases and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and a further two-week break between the semi-finals and Finals.

The dates for the round-robin fixtures, and the All-Ireland semi-finals and Finals, will be agreed upon and circulated in due course. Further details relating to the running of the Championships will also be finalised shortly.