Books of condolence are open at Letterkenny, Buncrana, Milford and Ballyshannon Garda Stations for people to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The 49 year old was shot dead with his own gun in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon late on Wednesday night.

A man in his 40s was arrested and remains in Garda custody.

Former Mayo Footballer John Casey is a family friend of the Horkan family: